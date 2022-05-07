New Delhi: The price of domestic cooking gas was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday.

This is the second increase in domestic cooking gas prices in two months.

The price hike comes days after the price of commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 102.50 earlier this month.

With the latest revision, a 14.2-kg non-subsidized cooking gas cylinder, also known as LPG cylinder, will now cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

The last hike in domestic LPG prices took place on March 22, when the price was increased by Rs 50.

There was no increase in the price of this cylinder in the month of April. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now cost Rs 2,355.50, up from the earlier price of Rs 2,253.

Recently, on May 1, Oil marketing companies organized more than 5,000 LPG panchayats on the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas, where apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of LPG, all-out efforts were made to maximize customer enrolment.