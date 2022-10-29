Just after hours of Elon Musk taking over Twitter, the price of Dogecoin has seen a rise.

In the past 24 hours, the crypto gained at least 15 per cent in value.

In 24 hours the Dogecoin saw a rise from a low of Rs 6.32 to a high of Rs 7.6.

While the market is still fluctuating, the coin is now being seen as a potential investment on a low budget.

Dogecoin or DOGE is a cryptocurrency created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

The currency was created as a “joke”, making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time.

The Doge is considered to be the first meme coin or the first dog coin.

However, in the past few hours, it saw a potential rise in value and it has been rumoured that the coin may also be a payment method on Twitter.

However, it is advised to look into the trends and market before jumping into conclusion or purchasing any form of Cryptocurrencies.

