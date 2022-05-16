New Delhi: Dairy brand Amul is known for experimenting with Indian flavours and ingredients to bring out exciting new ice creams and drinks.

Now, Amul has come up with a new variety of ice cream and called it Isabcool.

On Sunday, Amul took to Twitter and Instagram to introduce Isabcool and shared a poster which read, “Goodness of Isabgol with cashew and fig.”

Netizens cannot keep calm after discovering that it has Isabgol, a common laxative used in Indian households, in it

For the uninitiated, isabgol is psyllium husk and consuming it regularly helps in proper digestion and it also promotes bowel regularity.

The new flavour also backs Gujarat’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team ‘Gujarat Titans’, and its Captain “Isabcool”.