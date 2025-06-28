Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Design Engineers and Project Engineers in the IHFC-IIT Delhi sponsored research project entitled “Affordable Artificial Intelligence Driven Bionic Hand” under the Principal Investigator Prof Nayan M Kakoty, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Design Engineer-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B. E./ B. Tech. and M. E./ M. Tech. Mechanical Engineering or Master of Design

Desirable: Experience in computer aided design and analysis, Kinematic and Dynamic Analysis of Robotic Systems, SLA printing,

Job Responsibility: Design improvement of ENRICH in terms of appearance, colour, comfort and fit, user-friendly socket, artificial skin and harness engineering design for commercial manufacturing. Any task within the scope of the project to be assigned from time to time. Industrial experience in product design will be preferable.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B. E./ B. Tech. and M. E./ M. Tech in ECE/ CSE

Desirable: Experience in biomedical signal processing, embedded systems and machine learning algorithm, working with SMD components

Job Responsibility: Design and development of the embedded circuit for data acquisition, processing, decision making, actuation using different platforms of embedded systems. Any task within the scope of the project to be assigned from time to time

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Project Engineer-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B. E./ B. Tech. and M. E./ M. Tech in ECE

Desirable: Experience in Control and Embedded Systems, working with SMD components

Job Responsibility: Customization of sensors into the prosthetic hand, development of sensor data acquisition circuit, calibration of sensors, embedment of learning algorithm for reinforcement of sensors. Any task within the scope of the project to be assigned from time to time.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age limit: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit is relaxable as per the Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview in the Conference Room, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, School of Engineering, Tezpur University at 10.00 a.m. on 18/07/2025

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear before the Interview Board with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) at 10.00 a.m. on 18/07/2025. Interested candidates may send their biodata to Professor Nayan M. Kakoty, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University through email [email protected] in advance.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here