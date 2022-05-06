BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 6 May 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 6 May 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 6 May 2022 Today:

LEVKIN2QPCZRacer Set (Gold)
DKJU9GTDSM1000 Silver Fragments
EKJONARKJORedeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
BAPPZBZXF5UMP-45 Gun Skin
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set
TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin
TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQRandom Outfit
SD31G84FCCAKM Skin
KARZBZYTRSkin (KAR98 Sniper)
ZADROT5QLHPStealth Brigade Set
JJCZCDZJ9UGolden Pan
BBKTZEZET3Leo Set Legendary Outfit
TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit
BBKRZBZBF9Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
UCBYSD600600 UC
SD16Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin
BBVNZBZ4M9Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
DKJU5LMBPYFree Silver Fragments
MIDASBUYGet a free rename card & room card

BGMI Free UC Redeem Codes:

Redeem CodeRewards
LEVKIN1QPCZRacer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHPStealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXRAssassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
SD16Z66XHHSCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9SFree Companion
S78FTU2XJNew Skin (M16A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95UM416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWFFree Fireworks
5FG10D33Falcon or Outfit
BMTCZBZMFSPretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
JJCZCDZJ9UGolden Pan
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set
MIDASBUY-COMFree rename card
TIFZBHZK4ALegendary Outfit
VETREL2IMHXBumble Bee Set
BOBR3IBMTDesert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24UGun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTRKAR98 Sniper Skin
SD14G84FCCAKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQOutfit
TQIZBZ76FMotor Vehicle Skin
DKJU9GTDSM Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
UCBYSD600 600 UC redeem code

