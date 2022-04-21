BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 21 April 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 21 April 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
BGMI Redeem Codes 21 April 2022 Today
- BAPPZEZMTB
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- UKUZBZGWF –
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- PUBGMOBILENP
- BPHEZDZV9G – Heart (Chicken)
- BMTDZBZPRD – Jungle Prey Parachute (1d)
- PUBGMCREATIVE -White Rabbit Set (1d)
- SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin
- BJUMZBZEWE
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code
- TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set
- TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players
- S78FTU2XJ – New Skin
- KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free
- RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes
- TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free
- SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- 5FG10D33 – New Legendary Outfit for Free
