BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 21 April 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.

Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.

We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 21 April 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.

BGMI Redeem Codes 21 April 2022 Today

BAPPZEZMTB

GPHZDBTFZM24U

UKUZBZGWF –

BIFOZBZE6Q

PUBGMOBILENP

BPHEZDZV9G – Heart (Chicken)

BMTDZBZPRD – Jungle Prey Parachute (1d)

PUBGMCREATIVE -White Rabbit Set (1d)

SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin

BJUMZBZEWE

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code

TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set

TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin only for first 5000 players

S78FTU2XJ – New Skin

KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free

RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code

5FG10D33 – Falcon & Get Free Emotes

TIFZBHZK4A – New Legendary Outfit for Free

SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

5FG10D33 – New Legendary Outfit for Free

