GANGTOK,: Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has expressed his happiness on the state hosting the G20 business summit (B20) in Gangtok.

“Sikkim will take the lead on the business agenda today as part of B20, showcasing the State’s immense potential for growth and development. I am also thrilled that the focus of the deliberations will be on tourism, hospitality, organic agriculture and pharmaceuticals – all sectors which have seen immense growth under our SDF government’s tenure,” said Chamling in a press statement.

“The B20 programmes will focus on creating sustainable economic models, innovative technologies, and equitable business practices that can help create employment opportunities. It is a great opportunity for our State and I wish the people of Sikkim all the best in taking advantage of this unique opportunity.”

“I am confident that Sikkim will demonstrate its commitment to building a vibrant and inclusive economy that benefits all its citizens. The B20 programme provides a unique opportunity for Sikkim to collaborate with leading global players and learn from their experiences,” he said.

Chamling called on all to work together to ensure the success of the B20 engagement in Sikkim. It is an event of immense significance for our State, and I urge everyone to participate and contribute to the discussions, he said.