ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented a Rs 758.26 crore deficit budget for 2023-24.

The budget laid special emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities.

The state has projected total receipts of Rs 29,657.16 crore, which is 14 per cent higher compared to the total estimated receipts of Rs 26,111.63 crore in the budget of 2022-’23.

In his budget speech, Mein said the the vision of the present government is to support the aspirations of the people through impetus to economic growth and provide them with ample livelihood opportunities, especially the youths.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning & investment portfolios.

“For the 2023-24 fiscal, we are able to keep the fiscal deficit at an estimated two percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), which is Rs 758.26 crore,” he said.

The state’s GSDP has nearly doubled from Rs 20,373 crore in 2015-’16 to Rs 39,000 crore now, he said.

“Arunachal Pradesh has been able to maintain more than 30 per cent share of capital expenditure in total expenditure outlay, which is the highest in the country and consistently so over a five-year period,” Mein said.

He added that the per capita income of the households has increased from Rs 88,768 to Rs 1,15,902 in the last six years. This is more than 30 percent increase in the average income of the people of the state.

The budget gives priority to border area development through road connectivity, and power projects to stop migration of people, Mein said, adding that “a roadmap has been prepared for the development of border areas with all available facilities to the people and armed forces.”

“Fulfilling the aspirations of the youths, and livelihood generation through self-employment opportunities while continuing with our investment in infrastructure for improved connectivity will be the foundation of a prosperous and happy Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein told reporters later.

“In the last six years, the state witnessed unprecedented development in the infrastructure and connectivity sector,” he said, adding: “This year we are planning to invest in the waterways sector too.”

Emphasis is also being laid in the budget on the preservation of culture and tradition, the deputy Chief Minister said.

He also introduced the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation (Amendment) Bill.

The bill seeks to make provisions for framing guidelines by the government for election, selection, appointment, powers, functions and meetings of the chief village headman.