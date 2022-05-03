With the goal to be the gateway of DeFi derivatives, Antimatter is moving ahead of time by introducing various products.

Antimatter Finance is spreading its wings and introducing numerous products which will revolutionize the industry. They are developing option and derivatives products, as these are highly complex financial products, which are difficult to understand and have been ignored for the longest possible time.

Antimatter’s goal is to introduce simplified derivatives products that are convenient for use. Introducing innovative concepts along with an attractive UI/UX Design, the platform has been able to reach a wider audience. With the sole aim of being the gateway of DeFi derivatives, Antimatter has a lot to offer, which will be beneficial for users.

Though they are at a stage that is still budding, their strong belief in the ever-growing space has helped them push their levels to optimum limits. Antimatter Ecosystem is structured and conceptualized to bring benefits to its users and ultimately also for $MATTER holders.

There are a host of products under development like Dual Investment and many more. Shortly, they will be introducing new features like Recurring Vault which will enable users to automatically invest in their Structure Products without having the need to manually subscribe. Users will be able to enjoy high APY rates.

Furthermore, there would be the launch of many more tokens like ETH, LUNA, etc. and Dual Investment will also be launched on additional chains like Ethereum, Terra(LUNA) and Fantom. Additionally, to enhance their $MATTER Token Utility, there will be more incentives for Antimatter users to unlock features on their platform.

Antimatter is also in the process of building a DOV for assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which will be similar to Recurring Strategy with the main difference being that funds are assimilated in one vault and are not individual orders. The DOV will be on the Ethereum Network. There’s a lot more in store which will be unveiled with time, but one thing is clear Antimatter has brought forward a number of effective solutions that will disrupt the industry in a big way.