BGMI Mobile Redeem Code Today 14 September 2022. BGMI redeem codes can be used for various redemptions and rewards that are being offered by the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.
The details about the rewards and features are available on the official website of BGMI i.e. battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Former PUBG players are now excited after the launch of BGMI.
Now BGMI game is available on Google Play Store for Android mobiles and App Store for iPhone users. To download this app, you have to open the Play Store application on your mobile.
Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 14, 2022 : Grab these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more
We have Given Latest BGMI Redeem Codes for 14 September 2022. Use This Redeem Coupons and Get Rewards, new skins, BGMI Free UC and weapons Skins, Outfits, Loot Crates, Diamonds.
Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India
BGMI Redeem Codes 14 September 2022 Today :
- LEVKIN2QPCZ => Racer Set (Gold)
- ZADROT5QLHP => Stealth Brigade Set
- ZADROT5QLHP => Stealth Brigade Set
- SIWEST4YLXR => Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
- JJCZCDZJ9U => Golden Pan
- VETREL2IMHX => Bumble Bee Set
- MIDASBUY-COM => Free rename card
- VETREL2IMHX -> Bumble Bee Set
- TIFZBHZK4A => Legendary Outfit
- BOBR3IBMT => Desert Ranger Set
- GPHZDBTFZM32U => Gun Skin (UMP9)
- KARZBZYTR => Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
- SD71G84FCC => AKM Skin
- RNUZBZ9QQ => Outfit
- TQIZBZ76F => Motor Vehicle Skin
- SD33Z66XHH => SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S => Free Companion
- S78FTU2XJ => New Skin (M17A4)
- PGHZDBTFZ95U => M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
- UKUZBZGWF => Free Fireworks
- 5FG71D33 => Falcon
- 5FG81D44 => Outfit
- BMTCZBZMFS => Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
Also read : 90s actress who made a powerful comeback on OTT
Also read : Wordle #452 answer today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 14, 2022