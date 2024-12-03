Ultraviolette F99 top speed, price in India

The Ultraviolette F99 electric motorcycle has shattered the previous record by completing a standing quarter-mile in an impressive 10.712 seconds at the Valley Run held at Aamby Valley on December 1, 2024.

This feat has been officially certified by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), solidifying the F99’s position as the fastest Indian motorcycle to date.

The Ultraviolette F99 boasts an array of cutting-edge features, including a carbon fibre exoskeleton, a carbon fibre battery casing, and a liquid-cooled motor.

With a 400V battery architecture, the motorcycle delivers a staggering 120 horsepower and 972 Nm of torque at the wheel.

Weighing in at 180 kg, the F99 can accelerate from 0-100kph in under 3 seconds and reach 200kph in less than 10 seconds.

According to Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, this achievement showcases India’s exceptional capabilities in engineering and design, challenging the notion that high-performance vehicles are exclusive to global markets.

The price in India for the Ultraviolet F99 is expected to be around Rs 8 lakh.