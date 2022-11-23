With the advancement of electric vehicles in the country, a tech start-up, Matter revealed its latest creation with India’s first electric motorcycle with manual transmission or gears.

The company has not yet revealed the name of the motorcycle but it is expected to be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo.

As per specs, the motorcycle is a naked-styled bike with LED headlamps and graphics with race numbers all over the body.

It also comes with a 7-inch touch-enabled as well as remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, and vehicle health monitoring features.

It further provides the rider with personalised ride statistics, charging status as well as push navigation.

One major feature it will have is the keyless start.

The bike will be powered by a 10.5 kW motor named matterDrive 1.0 by Matter.

The motor is paired with the ‘HyperShift’ manual gearbox that expands the performance range of the drivetrain.

It further provides consistent power delivery, flat torque, and efficiency like no other, according to Matter.

It further comes with a 5 kWh matterEnergy 1.0 battery pack.

More details will soon be revealed about the bike.