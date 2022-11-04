While the Innova by Toyota has been an all-time favourite for politicians, it definitely has been an icon for many other Indians as well.

What is more interesting is the fact that Toyota is now planning for the launch of a new generation Innova Hycross in the Indian market.

It has been rumoured that the Innova Hycross will be launched in the Indian market by November 25.

The Hycross is expected to be a hybrid MPV.

The newest MPV from Toyota is also expected to be out on a new platform along with a new hybrid powertrain based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform.

It will use a monocoque chassis with a front-wheel drive configuration along with a mild hybrid as well as a strong hybrid powertrain.

The engine is expected to be a 2.0-litre ICE engine paired with one of the hybrid systems.

While the first edition is expected to be an FWD, an AWD version is also expected.