Tesla is finally ready to unveil the production-ready model of its Cybertruck to the public on November 30.

The production began at the Texas Gigafactory in July of this year.

Since then, Tesla has been teasing the vehicle’s designs and capabilities.

In terms of interiors, the Tesla Cybertruck has nearly the same design as shown in the pre-production models. It has a 17-inch touchscreen display with tonnes of features.

Also Read: Mahindra’s SUV bookings cross 2.86 lakh units, company aims to bring down waiting period

The truck retains the squarish steering wheel but with no “Yoke”.

The car further gets controls for the bed cover, suspension settings, steering adjustments and wing mirror settings, and also shows controls for child lock, headlamps, sentry mode, and car wash mode as well as other updated features.

On the front, the Cybertruck gets a trunk or the “frunk”.

The car also gets three powertrain options. The options include one, two or three electric motors.

Also Read: First batch of Tesla Semi trucks finally delivered

The power difference can be seen directly in the options as the single motor entry-level truck does 0-100kph in 6.5 seconds with a claimed range of 402km. It is also a rear-wheel drive car with a towing capacity of up to 3,400kg. However payload capacity is 1,360kg and this is standard across the range.

The second option, the mid-range dual-motor Cybertruck is able to do 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds. It has the same 402km range.

The third option is the tri-motor variant and it uses Tesla’s Plaid EV powertrain.

This one has a range of 804km and a towing capacity of 6,350kg.

However, it is not yet clear when the Cybertruck will reach India. But, reports suggest that by 2026, the Cybertruck might be manufactured in India.