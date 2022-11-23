Tata’s Tigor EV or the Tigor.ev has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.49 with the ranged being updated to 315 km.

The range as per reports is ARAI-certified.

Tigor.ev comes in four variants with XE being priced at Rs 12.49 lakh and the top variant XZ+ LUV at 13.75 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The updated Tigor.ev also comes with leatherette upholstery, a Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps and Cruise Control.

The car also comes with smart enhancements like – multi-mode regen, connected car technology – Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit.

The above features will be standard for all the variants.

Tata Tigor EV is equipped with a 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67-rated battery pack.

The car is paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor that delivers a power output of 55 kW or 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.