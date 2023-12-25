Guwahati: Ola Electric has emerged as the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, surpassing a significant sales milestone.

Between January 1st and December 21st, 2023, the company recorded 2,52,647 electric scooter sales, becoming the first to achieve this feat within a single calendar year.

This marks a 131% year-on-year growth compared to 2022, securing Ola a dominant 30.50% market share. Monthly sales have consistently averaged around 20,000 units, demonstrating strong and sustained demand throughout the year.

November 2023, in particular, witnessed a record high of 29,898 units sold, coinciding with the festive season.

While competitors TVS Motor and Ather Energy also crossed the six-figure sales threshold, Ola maintains a comfortable lead.

TVS Motor holds a 19.60% market share with 1,62,399 units sold, while Ather Energy holds 12.30% with 1,01,940 units.

Ola’s strategic expansion of its S1 scooter portfolio, now offering five variations, has played a significant role in driving sales growth.

The affordable entry-level S1 X (2kWh), priced at Rs 90,000, has been instrumental in expanding the appeal of electric mobility.

The company’s robust D2C omnichannel distribution network has contributed to its success.

As of October 2023, Ola Electric had established 935 experience centers and 392 service centers across India, ensuring convenient access for customers nationwide.