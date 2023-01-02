Guwahati: As the world enters 2023, Ola Electric has revealed that the company in the coming few years will increase its portfolio of electric vehicle lineup.

Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that the new products in the electric 2-/3-/ and the 4-wheeler segment will be launched by 2027. Of these, the first one will be coming up next year.

Aggarwal announced that a new electric two-wheeler, an electric motorcycle, and a range of premium electric motorcycles will be in its plan for the market in India.

All the new products from Ola will be made in India at the Ola FutureFactory.

Also Read: Assam State Zoo welcomes newborn black panther, Kaziranga welcomes baby elephant

However, the company will source the battery from South Korea-based LG Chem.

Apart from the two-wheelers, Ola has plans to bring in a new electric car or an electric 4-wheeler in 2024. It would still be premature to call it a car as the classification of the vehicle will only be known after its launch or if Ola reveals it.

Also Read: Mizoram | Crackdown on smuggling of exotic animals: 2 Colobus monkeys & crocodile rescued in Kolasib

By 2027, Ola expects to release 6 new EVs. An electric SUV and a mass-market car are also among the plans by Ola.