Weighing into the competition for better EVs in the Indian market, MG has officially launched its Comet EV at a price tag of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

This vehicle is expected to be a smaller alternative to the much bigger EVs in the market including the ones from Tata.

MG reportedly aims to target people who are more interested in city driving and the vehicle will be available for test drives at designated dealers across from April 27.

Bookings are expected to begin on May 15 and deliveries in the same month.

The Comet EV by MG is a three-door vehicle producing 42hp and 110Nm of torque with its single motor.

The MG Comet EV is a compact electric vehicle based on the Wuling Air EV, featuring a boxy design with unique touches.

The full-width LED light bar, known as the Extended Horizon connecting lights, is a standout feature, complemented by a strip of chrome and piano black that connects the wing mirrors.

The charging port, with an illuminated MG logo, is located at the front under the light bar. The EV comes in five colours with various graphics packs categorised under sticker styles and lit packs.

The Comet EV comes with two 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster.

The front passenger seat has a one-touch tumble and fold feature, and the rear seats have a 50:50 split.

The car also features a rotary drive selector, manual AC controls, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, and three USB ports.

Over 55 connected features are available, along with safety features such as ABS, EBD, TPMS, reverse camera and sensors, and dual front airbags.

The 17.3kWh battery is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance and has an ARAI-certified range of 230km.

An onboard charger takes seven hours to charge the battery fully, and the battery is sourced from Tata AutoComp.

The Comet EV measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, and 1,640mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010mm.