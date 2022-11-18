A greener alternative seems to be never-ending and car manufacturers are trying their best to bring in more and more environment-friendly vehicles into the market.

With this effort continuing, Maruti Suzuki has now launched its 13th CNG model with the Alto K10 CNG.

Maruti Suzuki’s latest Alto K10 CNG is based on the third-generation model.

However, it will only be available in the VXI variant.

The Alto K10 CNG is equipped with the K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet dual-VVT engine.

The engine is capable of producing 65PS in petrol mode and 57PS in CNG mode along with 89Nm in petrol mode and 82Nm in CNG mode.

It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and it claims a mileage of 33.85km/kg.

The price of the car is set at Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom).