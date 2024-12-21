KTM 390 SMC R spotted testing in India, launch expected in 2025

KTM’s latest offering, the 390 SMC R, has been spotted testing in India, hinting at its potential launch in the country. The bike was first showcased at EICMA 2024, and its Indian debut is expected to take place in 2025.

Based on the Adventure 390 S and Enduro R, the KTM 390 SMC R boasts a 399cc liquid-cooled engine, similar to the one powering the 390 Duke.

This engine delivers 45hp and 39Nm of peak torque through a 6-speed gearbox.

Although the final drive ratio may be modified to suit the supermoto’s requirements, the exact details remain undisclosed.

The spy shots reveal that the bike features 17-inch wire-spoke wheels, similar to the ones showcased at EICMA 2024.

The rider’s triangle appears upright, characteristic of supermoto bikes.

Once launched, the KTM 390 SMC R will be the first locally manufactured sub-500cc supermoto in India, marking a significant entry into the relatively unexplored segment.

With its expected launch in 2025, bike enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the thrill of supermoto riding on Indian roads.