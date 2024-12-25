Kawasaki has introduced the KLX230, a road-legal dual-sport motorcycle, in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.30 lakh.

This makes it the most expensive road-legal dual-sport motorcycle available in India.

The KLX230 is powered by a 233cc air-cooled engine, producing 18.1hp and 18.3Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle features a 37mm telescopic fork and a mono-shock rear suspension, along with dual-channel ABS.

With a curb weight of 139kg and a seat height of 880mm, the KLX230 is designed for off-road enthusiasts.

However, its price tag is significantly higher than its rivals, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro, which are priced at Rs 1.51 lakh and Rs 1.64 lakh, respectively.

The KLX230’s limited features list and restricted service network may pose a challenge to its sales, despite its capabilities as a dual-sport motorcycle.