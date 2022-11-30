The electric vehicle market is growing day by day in India and with the growth, automobile manufacturers have been introducing new vehicles for the Indian market aggressively.

Joining the market, Hyundai Motor India announced the opening of bookings for the IONIQ 5 electric crossover from December 20, 2022.

This is the second electric car that Hyundai is introducing in India.

The car will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform.

As per reports, the E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and power electric system.

The company states that the E-GMP has been designed to deliver enhanced driving dynamics with improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speeds that is achieved through optimal weight distribution between front and rear.

With the use of a 5-link rear suspension, the platform is able to deliver superior ride comfort and handling with E-GMP customers can enjoy the benefits of Ultrafast Charging that can charge up to 80 % in 18 Minutes (with a 350 kW DC charger).

The expected cost of the IONIQ 5 is Rs 45-55 lakh.