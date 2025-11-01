Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions in Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dehradun in 2025.

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dehradun is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director in 2025.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Level-15 HAG Scale with allowances as per 7th CPC

Educational and other qualifications:

Essential : Ph. D. in Sciences related to Earth System.

Desirable :

i. Original published work of high standard

ii. Evidence of high professional eminence by way of recognitions like fellowships of academies, national/international awards in science etc.

iii. Demonstrated evidence through scientific output in area of Himalayan Geosciences.

Experience :

(i) For Direct Recruitment

Essential:

a. Atleast 20 years of experience in R&D in industrial and academic institutions and/ or Science and Technology organizations or as faculty/scientist of recognized national/international universities/ research institutes/corporate R&D Labs etc., out of which atleast 4 years should be in managerial/ administrative capacity for science & technology programmes, planning and development, budget & finance, coordination and such organizational matters.

b. R&D experience in the domain areas of research/activities undertaken by the institute, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun.

(ii) For Deputation /Contract:

In case of Recruitment by Deputation/Contract- Scientists or Technologists working in the Central/State Governments/ Universities/ Recognized Research Institutions/ Semi-Government, Statutory or Autonomous Organisations in India,

(a) (i) holding analogous post; or

(ii) 5 years regular service in a post carrying pay in the pay level-14 or equivalent

(b) possessing the essential educational qualifications mentioned above for direct recruitment

How to apply :

By post / email : In case of direct applications, the information in attached formats I and II should be sent by post and/ or by e-mail to the Registrar, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, 33, General Mahadeo Singh Road, Dehradun- 248001 (Uttarakhand)/[email protected] along with self-attested photocopies of certificates in support of Age, Qualifications and experience so as to reach the above mentioned address latest by 01.12.2025.

The last date of receipt of applications from candidates (including nominations) from Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will be 15.12.2025.

Nominations : In case of nominations, the eminent persons nominating a candidate may forward the candidate’s application along with recommendations by post and/or e-mail so as to reach the above address by 15.12.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here