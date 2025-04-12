Applications are invited for recruitment of over 90 vacant posts or career under UPSC in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical and Non-Technical Staff in 2025.

Name of post : System Analyst, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 35 years for URs.

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. (Computer Science or Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute;

OR

B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute.

Experience : Three years’ post qualification experience in designing one or more programming

languages viz., Dot Net(Net), JAVA SCRIPT, XML, SQL SERVER/ statistics packages for data processing etc. in a Government Office or Public Sector Undertakings or Autonomous body or Statutory body or in any recognized institution.

Name of post : Deputy Controller of Explosives in Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade , Ministry of Commerce & Industry

No. of posts : 18

Pay : Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 35 years for URs/EWSs, 38 years for OBCs, 40 years for SCs and 45 years for PwBDs.

Qualification : Degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a

recognized University or Institute.

Experience : Three years’ experience in Chemical works or in manufacturing and handling of explosives and/or in compressed gases and/or refining of Petroleum.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance)- Chemical in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 30 years for UR

Qualification : Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Chemical or (Master’s Degree in Chemistry for Degree in Chemical Engineering).

Experience : Two years practical experience in Quality Assurance/ Quality Control/ Production/

Manufacturing and testing of Engineering Equipments including knowledge of various standards and their interpretation.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance)- Electrical in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of posts : 7

Pay : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 30 years for URs/EWSs and 35 years for SCs/STs.

Qualification : Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical or Electronics.

Experience : Two years practical experience in Quality Assurance/ Quality Control/ Production/

Manufacturing and testing of Engineering Equipments including knowledge of various

standards and their interpretation.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance)- Mechanical in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence

No. of posts : 7

Pay : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 30 years for UR

Qualification : Degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Mechanical.

Experience : Two years practical experience in Quality Assurance/ Quality Control/ Production/

Manufacturing and testing of Engineering Equipments including knowledge of various standards and their interpretation.

Name of post : Joint Assistant Director in Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless, Ministry of Home Affairs

No. of posts : 13

Pay : Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 30 years for URs/EWSs, 33 years for OBCs and 35 years for SCs/STs.

Qualification :

B.Tech. or BE or B.Sc. (Engnr.) degree in Electronics or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Communication or Information Technology or Computer Science or Information and Communication Technology or Electrical Engineering with Telecommunication as a special subject from a recognised University or Institute.

OR

Master degree in Electronics or Computer Science or Information Technology or Artificial Intelligence or Physics with Electronics or Communication or Wireless or Radio subjects as specialization from a recognized University or Institute

Name of post : Assistant Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) in Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice

No. of posts : 4

Pay : Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age : 40 years for UR and, 45 years for STs.

Qualification :

(i) Masters Degree in Law from a University established or incorporated by or under Central Act or Provincial Act or a State Act or any institution for higher education deemed to be a University by the Central Government or any other institution or foreign University approved by the Central Government ; and

(ii) Passed Secondary School Examination or any higher examination from a recognised Board or University or Institution through Hindi medium or had offered Hindi as a subject in Secondary School Examination or any higher examination from a recognised Board or University or any institution or foreign University approved by the Central Government.

OR

(i) Bachelors Degree in Law from a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or any institution for higher education deemed to be a University by the Central Government or any other institution or foreign University approved by the Central Government ; and

(ii) Passed Secondary School Examination or any higher examination from a recognised Board or University or Institution through Hindi medium or had offered Hindi as a subject in Secondary School Examination or any higher examination from a recognised Board or University or any institution or foreign University approved by the Central Government.

Experience :

For LLM Degree holders:

(i) Should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of five years; or

(ii) Should have held a post in the Legal Department of a State Government for five years; or

(iii) Should have been a Central Government servant who has had experience in Legal Affairs for five years; or

(iv) Should have been an executive or officer in a Public Sector Undertaking or Statutory Body or Autonomous Body, who has had experience in Legal Affairs for five years; or

(v) Should have been a qualified legal practitioner who has practised as such for five years; or

(vi) Should have been a teacher of law for five years in a recognised institution; or

(vii) Should have five years experience of translation into Hindi of statutes, statutory rules and orders in the Central Government or State Government; or

(viii) Should have five years experience of drafting of statutes in the Central Government or State Government;

OR

For LLB Degree holders:

(i) Should have been a member of State Judicial Service for a period of seven years; or

(ii) Should have held a post in the Legal Department of a State Government for seven years; or

(iii) Should have been a Central Government servant who has experience in Legal Affairs for seven years; or

(iv) Should have been an executive or officer in a Public Sector Undertaking or Statutory Body or Autonomous Body, who has experience in Legal Affairs for seven years; or

(v) Should have been a qualified legal practitioner who has practised as such for seven years; or

(vi) Should have been a teacher of law for seven years in a recognised institution; or

(vii) Should have seven years experience of translation into Hindi of statutes, statutory rules and orders in the Central Government or State Government; or

(viii) Should have seven years experience of drafting of statutes in the Central Government or State Government;

Name of post : Assistant Public Prosecutor in Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No. of posts : 66

Pay : Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Age : 30 years for URs/EWSs, 33 years for OBCs, 35 years for SCs/STs and 40 years for PwBDs.

Qualification : A Degree in Law from a recognized University/Institute.

Experience : Three years of experience at the bar

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website https://upsconline.gov.in/ora/

CLOSING DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) THROUGH ORA WEBSITE IS 23:59 HRS ON 01-05-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here