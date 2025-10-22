Tripura Jobs 2025 Tripura University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Tripura University in 2025.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Fellow under CSU funded Ashtaadashi project altogether under the supervision of Dr. Vishav Bandhu, Associate Professor, Dept. of Sanskrit in 2025.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Minimum Second-Class Master’s Degree with minimum of 55% marks for general category (50% in case of OBC / PH) or MPhil also in the subject concerned or related subject.

Age Limit : The candidates should be below the age of 40 years altogether at the time of appointment (relaxable in deserving cases).

How to apply :

The applicant must send a complete Bio-data (containing valid phone number) with self-attested copies of testimonials, certificates, and also mark sheets as a single email with attachments to

[email protected] within 29th October 2025.

The shortlisted candidates would get information through email in due course of time to attend

the interview on 29/10/2025 (Wednesday) at 11 :00 A.M. in the Department of Sanskrit, Tripura

University, Suryamaninagar, Tripura West, Pin-799022.

An online interview is permissible altogether upon special request if the candidate resides more than 500

kms away.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here