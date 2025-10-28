Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor for School of Management and Labour Studies.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for School of Management and Labour Studies

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification:

Position 1 –

Essential Qualification:

1. PhD in Management or related areas.

2. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in Masters in Business Administration and allied subjects from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Desirable Qualifications:

1. Demonstrated publication and research output in high-impact journals (Wo S/ Scopus

Indexed)

2. With demonstrated ability in analytics, visualisation, understanding of Machine

Learning, Data Curation and Social Network analysis and handling of micro data.

3. Ability to teach across programmes including Masters in Analytics and BS in Analytics

and Sustainability Studies

Position 2-

Essential Qualification:

1. PhD in Statistics/Operation Research/Economics/Demography or related areas.

2. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in Masters Statistics, Operation Research/Economics/Demography or allied disciplines from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Desirable Qualifications:

1. The incumbent should have an affinity with field-based research, fieldwork and sustainability

agenda

2. Expertise in computation and programming languages (R, Python, and Matlab)

3. Expertise in handling data visualisation tools (Tableau, BI Tools and others)

4. Expertise in teaching courses on modelling, advanced analytics, and fundamentals of

machine learning

5. Demonstrated publication and research output in high-impact journals (Wo S / Scopus

Indexed)

6. Ability to teach across programmes, including Masters in Analytics and Undergraduate

program in Analytics and Sustainability Studies

7. Applying Statistical applications to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, Eligibility (A or B):

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or

a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D.

Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure

for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to

time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among

top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds(QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply :

The candidates must apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application: 16th November, 2025

Application Fee:

Applicants must pay application fee of Rs. 1000/- online. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women applicants will get waiver from payment of application fees. The application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee, if applicable. Fees once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here