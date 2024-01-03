Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Language Editor Consultant

Name of post : Language Editor Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Post-graduation in English/Mass Communication/Health and Allied subjects

ii) Previous experience in editing work related to topics in health.

iii) An eye for detail and perfection.

Desirable requirements:

i) Post-graduation degree in social sciences or related degree program with excellent English – language skills.

ii) Experienced candidates with 2-3 years of manuscript writing, published papers in reputed journals and editing peer-reviewed journals.

iii) Strong research and analytical skills and can work to tight deadlines.

iv) Good working knowledge of MS Office or Google Docs.

v) Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Job Roles :

The role of the language editor would be to conduct English language editing of the policy/technical

briefs related to the project, the manuscripts to be sent for peer review publications.

He/she should check the documents for grammar, technical errors, flow of the content.

The role also includes thorough proof reading of different documents that the project head shall request for.

Remuneration:

Compensation will range from 1000 to 1200 per page, with the specific rate determined by the level of editing required, ranging from medium to high. Compensation will be given after submission of edited document

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents via email to shssprojects.tiss@gmail.com with the Subject Line: “Application for the post of Language editor

consultant” with the updated curriculum vitae attached.

Last date of applications: 10/01/2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here