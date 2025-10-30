Applications are invited for recruitment of 110 vacant positions or career in SEBI in 2025.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager)

No. of posts : 110

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 56

Legal : 20

Information Technology : 22

Research : 4

Official Language : 3

Engineering (Electrical) : 2

Engineering (Civil) : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

General : Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years’ duration) in any discipline/

Bachelor’s Degree in Law/ Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute or Chartered Accountant/ Chartered Financial Analyst/ Company Secretary/ Cost Accountant

Legal : Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute.

Information Technology : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any branch OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum two years’ duration) in computer

science/ computer application/ information technology from a recognized University / Institute.

Research : Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years’ duration) in Economics/

Commerce/ Business Administration/ Econometrics/ Quantitative Economics/ Financial Economics / Mathematical Economics/ Business Economics/ Agricultural Economics/ Industrial Economics/ Business Analytics; OR Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years’ duration) in Finance/ Quantitative Finance/ Mathematical Finance/ Quantitative Techniques/ International Finance/ Business Finance/ International and Trade Finance/ Project and Infrastructure Finance/ Agri. Business Finance; OR Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years’ duration) in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Statistics & Informatics/ Applied Statistics & Informatics/ Data Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning/ Big Data Analytics; OR Master’s Degree in Mathematics and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related

subjects from a recognized University / Institute

Official Language : Master’s Degree in Hindi/ Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; OR Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce

with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level; OR Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/ Hindi Translation from a recognized University / Institute.

Engineering (Electrical) : Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/

Institute.

Engineering (Civil) : Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University /

Institute

Selection Procedure :

Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/sebisep25/

On-Line Application and Payment of fee On-Line : October 30, 2025 – November 28, 2025

Application Fees :

Unreserved/OBC/EWS : Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST

SC/ ST/ PwBD : Rs. 100/- as intimation charges + 18% GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here