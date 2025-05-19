Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SCI in 2025.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Administrative Assistant in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Pay (Consolidated) : Rs. 45,000/-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Candidate should be a graduate (full time regular course) from the discipline of Engineering, Management, Commerce or equivalent from AICTE approved and/ or UGC recognised College/ University.

Essential Experience : Minimum 2 years of full time work experience of working in Government Organizations (State or Central) / Ministries/ PSE’s and having working knowledge of e-office.

Desirable Experience: Good knowledge and practical working experience of word, Excel, PPT.

Good knowledge and practical working experience of English, both written and verbal.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on 01.04.2025

Job Roles :

(a) Collection of data from CPSEs under MoPSW i.e. CPSE Coordination.

(b) Noting / Drafting the proposals in e-office

(c) Attending meetings and preparation of Minutes of the meeting.

(d) Assistance to dealing hand on the work / subject of the Shipping Unit (SU) Section.

(e) Drafting proposals related to Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Shipping Corporation of

India Land and Assets Limited (SCILAL), Inland and Costal Shipping Limited (ICSL) and SCI Bharat IFSC Limited.

(f) Tasks related to the Joint Working Group between Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and other Ministries.

(g) Preparing various weekly and monthly reports.

(h) Any other official tasks assigned by the wing head.

How to apply :

Interested candidates should directly apply through the link provided on the Shipping Corporation

of India Limited’s (SCI) website www.shipindia.com > Career > Shore Personnel > Requirement

of Administrative Assistant on Contract for SCI (Advt. No. HR 04/2025) and send their updated

resume via email on [email protected] with subject as “Application for Administrative

Assistant on Contract” (Advt. No. HR 04/2025). ”

Candidates are also required to attach the following documents along with their resumes in PDF

format only

(i) Mark sheets of graduation degree.

(ii) Qualifying certificate of graduation degree if applicable.

(iii) Work Experience certificates for the years as mentioned in application form.

(iv) Date of Birth proof like Birth Certificate/10th or 12th marksheet.

(v) Identity Proof like Aadhar card / Pan Card / Voter ID.

(vi) Any other documents like certificates, higher education, as applicable.

Last date for submission of application: 05th June 2025, 17:00 Hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here