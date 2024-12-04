Applications are invited for recruitment of over 100 vacant positions or jobs in SCI in 2024.

Supreme Court of India (SCI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Court Master (Shorthand), Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Court Master (Shorthand)

No. of posts : 31

Qualification :

1) A Degree in Law of a recognized University in India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2) Proficiency in Shorthand (English) with a speed of 120 w.p.m.

3) Knowledge of Computer Operation with a typing speed of 40 w.p.m.

Experience: Minimum 5 years’ regular service in the cadre of Private Secretary/Senior PA/ PA/ Senior Stenographer in Government/Public Sector Undertakings/Statutory bodies.

Name of post : Senior Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 33

Qualification :

1) Degree of a recognized University.

2) Proficiency in Shorthand (English) with a speed of 110 w.p.m.

3) Knowledge of Computer Operation with a typing speed of 40 w.p.m.

Also Read : 10 intriguing facts about Venkata Datta Sai

Name of post : Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 43

Qualification :

1) Degree of a recognized University.

2) Proficiency in Shorthand (English) with a speed of 100 w.p.m.

3) Knowledge of Computer Operation with a typing speed of 40 w.p.m.

Age Limits :

Court Master (Shorthand): 30 to 45 years

Senior Personal Assistant: 18 to 30 years

Personal Assistant: 18 to 30 years

Also Read : 10 favourite holiday places of Nargis Fakhri

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sci.gov.in/ up to 11:55 PM of 25th December 2024

Application Fees :

Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable Application/Test Fee of Rs. 1,000/- for General/ OBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/Dependents of Freedom Fighters plus bank charges through online mode only.

Fee shall not be accepted in any other form.

Application through post is not acceptable.

Applicants must pay the fee through Payment Gateway provided by UCO Bank

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here