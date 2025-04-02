Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Specialist Cadre Officers.

Name of post : Dean, SBIL Kolkata

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

MBA/Executive MBA from top Indian/International ‘Business’ schools with Minimum percentage

of 55% marks (Minimum Duration of 02 Years)

OR

Ph. D. from top Indian University or top Indian/International ‘Business’ school.

Preference to those having MBA/Ph.D. in the discipline of Banking & Finance and/or with teaching experience in the Executive Education.

Professional Qualification :

Preference to those having Additional Qualifications like: Post Graduate Degree in HR/ Psychology/ Behavioral Science.

OR

Certifications Like: SHRM certified Professional (SHRM-CP), SPHR (Senior Professional in Human

Resources)

Experience :

Total experience of 10 years is required, including a minimum of 03 years in the position of Dean/Head of the Department/Director in fields of BFSI/Leadership/Behavior Science etc. at a college or institute. Preference will be given to those having proven experience in educational institute of repute

Name of post : External Faculty, SBIL Kolkata

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification :

Postgraduate in any discipline with Minimum percentage of 55% marks

OR

MBA with Minimum percentage of 55% marks

Preference will be given to those having MBA in HR/Finance with teaching experience in the

Executive Education domain.

The successful completion of Ph. D will be an Additional Qualification for the position.

Professional Qualification :

Specialization in any of the following domain:

Leadership

Human Resources

Behavioral science

Organizational behavior

Preference to those having more than one qualification and certificates relevant to their respective domains

Experience : Minimum 03 years of Teaching Experience, preferably in Executive (Mid-level managers/ Senior level managers, Executive grade employees and Business leaders in any Industry/Sector) education domain. Preference to those having proven experience in training of Executive Education in the institute of repute

Name of post : Marketing Executive , SBIL Kolkata

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : MBA in marketing (Minimum percentage of marks required- 55%)

Experience :

1. Minimum 03 Years’ experience in Marketing

2. Preference to those having experience in marketing of Executive education programme- both physical and virtual

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd April 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here