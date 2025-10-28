Applications are invited for recruitment of over 8000 vacant positions or career under RRB NTPC in 2025.

Railway Recruitment Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of over 8000 Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate and Under Graduate level) (RRB NTPC) posts or jobs in 2025.

Name of posts :

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor Station Master Goods Train Manager Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist Senior Clerk Cum Typist Traffic Assistant Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk Accounts Clerk cum Typist Junior Clerk cum Typist Trains Clerk

No. of posts :

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor : 161 Station Master : 615 Goods Train Manager : 3416 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist : 921 Senior Clerk Cum Typist : 638 Traffic Assistant : 59 Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk : 2424 Accounts Clerk cum Typist : 394 Junior Clerk cum Typist : 163 Trains Clerk : 77

Eligibility Criteria :

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor : Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Station Master : Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Goods Train Manager : Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist : Degree from recognised University or its equivalent. Typing

proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential.

Senior Clerk Cum Typist : Degree from recognised University or its equivalent. Typing

proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential.

Traffic Assistant : Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk : 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability/ Ex-servicemen and candidates Who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 Stage).

Accounts Clerk cum Typist : 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability/Ex-servicemen and candidates Who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 Stage).

Junior Clerk cum Typist : 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability/Ex-servicemen and candidates Who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 Stage).

Trains Clerk : 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability/Ex-servicemen and candidates Who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 Stage).

How to apply :

For the posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk Cum Typist, Traffic Assistant, candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/ up to 20th November 2025.

For the posts of Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/ up to 28th November 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2