Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in RMRC Bhubaneswar in 2025.
ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Director in 2025.
Name of post : Director
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
MD/MS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC
OR
MBBS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC with MPH from a recognized University
OR
M.Sc. or MBBS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC with Ph.D. from a recognized University in a subject given in Annexure-I.
Essential Experience :
15 years altogether. 5 years in a managerial position and has handled R&D projects independently (viz. PI or Co-PI of Scientific studies, Head of Research Groups/ Centres/ Institutes/ Laboratories) and 2 years regular service in the Pay matrix level–13-A or equivalent as amended from time to time
Pay Scale : Level 14 of Pay Matrix (Rs.1,44,200-2,18,200) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible to ICMR employees
Age limit: Upper age limit is 58 years (relaxable in accordance to GOI instructions)
How to apply :
Candidates should apply only through online mode on https://recruit.icmr.org.in up to 10th November, 2025 till 05:30 PM
Application Fees :
Application Fee (non-refundable) of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only). SC/ST/Women/PwBD/EWS candidates get exemption from application fee.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here