Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in RITES in 2025.

RITES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Engineering Professionals in 2025.

Name of post : Chief Design Expert/Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent

OR

Post Graduate Degree

Experience :

For Bachelor’s Degree holders- 12 years

For Post Graduate Degree holders – 10 years

Name of post : R&R Social Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences or related fields

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Social Sciences or equivalent

Experience :

For Bachelor’s Degree holders- 12 years

For Post Graduate Degree holders – 10 years

Name of post : Sr. Design Expert-Civil

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences or related fields

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Social Sciences or equivalent

Experience :

For Bachelor’s Degree holders- 12 years

For Post Graduate Degree holders – 10 years

Name of post : Sr. Resident Engineer- General Electrification

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Structural Engineering (Civil) or equivalent

Experience :

For Bachelor’s Degree holders- 7 years

For Post Graduate Degree holders – 5 years

Name of post : Sr. Resident Engineer- Civil

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution or equivalent.

OR

Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised institution or equivalent.

Experience :

For Bachelor’s Degree holders- 7 years

For Diploma holders – 10 years

Name of post : Sr. Contract Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent

OR

Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Bachelor’s Degree holders- 7 years

For Diploma holders – 10 years

Name of post : Assistant Safety & Health Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in any branch of Engineering

Experience : At least 2 years experience in supervision of safety works in infrastructure projects

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 08.10.2025 to 17.10.2025 on first come first

served basis. The venue is in RITES Limited, Shikhar, Plot 1, Leisure Valley, RITES Bhawan, Near IFFCO chowk Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, PIN-122001, Haryana

Candidates have to report directly for appearing in selection process at above mentioned venue between 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply

online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website,

http://www.rites.com from 7th October 2025 to 16th October 2025.

A copy of this online APPLICATION FORM containing the registration number is to be printed, signed, and retained. The same is to be submitted at the time of Scrutiny of Documents along with SELF-ATTESTED PHOTOCOPIES of the following documents strictly in the following order:

a. One copy of Resume/CV

b. 1 recent passport size colour photograph

c. High School certificate for proof of Date of Birth

d. Certificates of Academic & Professional qualifications and statements of marks of all the qualifications for all semesters/years (Xth, XIIth, Diploma/ Graduation/ Post-Graduation as applicable)

e. EWS/ SC/ST/OBC Certificate in the prescribed format by Govt. of India (if applicable)

f. Proof of Identity & Address (Passport, Voter ID, Driving license, Aadhaar Card etc)

g. PAN Card

h. Proof of different periods of experience as claimed in the Application Form (if applicable)

i. Any other document in support of your candidature

j. PWD Certificate as per latest format (if applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here