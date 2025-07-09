Applications are invited for recruitment of 74 vacant positions or career in RCFL in 2025.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of technical personnel in 2025. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is a leading fertilizers and chemicals manufacturing company with about 75% of its equity held by the Government of India. Company got the coveted “Navratna” status in August 2023. It has two operating units, one at Trombay in Mumbai and the other at Thal, Raigad district, about 100 KM from Mumbai. RCF manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, 100 per cent water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a wide range of Industrial Chemicals. The products manufactured by RCF carry high brand equity and are recognized brands all over the country. These products are taken to the farthest corner of the country by extensive RCF dealers network spread throughout the country. Besides fertilizer products, RCF also produces a large number of industrial chemicals that are important for the manufacture of dyes, solvents, leather, pharmaceuticals and a host of other industrial products. Both the manufacturing units of RCF have accreditation with ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety), ISO 50001: 2011 (Energy Management System) and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management). RCF has also implemented Process Safety Management (PSM) System at both the units which is an integral part of business system management. Further, RCF is also certified for Product Stewardship Initiative under International Fertilizer Association’s Protect & Sustain Program. RCF has been performing well for the last several years and in one of the few PSU’s which have been posting profits consistently. Sustainability is at the heart of RCF, and they have continuously endeavoured to incorporate sustainability in every aspect of our functioning. RCF presently is self- reliant in meeting its requirement of the precious resources of Water and Electricity.

Name of posts :

Operator (Chemical) Trainee

Boiler Operator Grade III

Junior Fireman Grade II

Nurse Grade II

Technician (Instrumentation) Trainee

Technician (Electrical) Trainee

Technician (Mechanical) Trainee

No. of posts :

Operator (Chemical) Trainee : 54

Boiler Operator Grade III : 3

Junior Fireman Grade II : 2

Nurse Grade II : 1

Technician (Instrumentation) Trainee : 4

Technician (Electrical) Trainee : 2

Technician (Mechanical) Trainee : 8

Qualification & Experience : As per RCFL norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rcfltd.com/

Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates is 25.07.2025 at 5:00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

