Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in POWERGRID in 2025.

POWERGRID is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officer Trainee in Finance & Company Secretary disciplines in 2025.

Name of post : Officer Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Finance : 19

Company Secretary : 1

Essential Qualification :

Finance : CA / ICWA (CMA) Pass

Company Secretary : Candidates should be Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Also Read : 10 great inspirational quotes of Smriti Mandhana

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 05.11.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/

Last date for Online submission of Application to POWERGRID is 05.11.2025 (2359 hrs)

Application Fees :

Non-refundable Rs. 500/-, wherever applicable. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here