Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in ONGC in 2025.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Civil Structural Engineer and Junior Civil Structural Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Civil Structural Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Minimum Essential Qualification: Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Structural Engineering

System Knowledge: Design software: SACS, GRLWEAP, SESAM, STAAD Pro, ANSYS etc.

Experience : Minimum of 15 years’ experience in offshore oil and gas industry in reputed design and engineering consulting firm out of which 5 years should be in carrying out FEED and pre-service engineering design/ analysis for fixed Oil & Gas offshore platforms.

Name of post : Junior Civil Structural Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Minimum Essential Qualification: Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in Structural Engineering

System Knowledge: Design software: SACS, GRLWEAP, SESAM, STAAD Pro, ANSYS etc.

Experience : Minimum of 10 years’ experience in offshore oil and gas industry in reputed design and engineering consulting firm out of which 5 years should be in carrying out FEED and pre-service engineering design/ analysis for fixed Oil & Gas offshore platforms.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the link https://zfrmz.in/UvYf38AvWCH1LtYDNBPK

Last date for submission of applications is 5th November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here