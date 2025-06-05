Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in ONGC Energy Centre in 2025.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Energy Centre is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Project Fellow.

Name of post : Senior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

M.Tech./ equivalent, with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade, in Drilling Technology/ Mechanical Engineering/ equivalent domain.

OR

B.Tech./ M.Sc. with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade, in Drilling Technology/Mechanical Engineering/ equivalent domain + 2 years’ experience of Drilling operations.

Desired Experience : One (01) year in Project Management

Age Limit: 35 Years, as the Project site is at a high altitude (around 4450m).

Job Description & Responsibilities:

1. To scan for new R&D projects / technologies in Geothermal and other renewable energy sectors to be taken up by OEC

2. To assist the Project Manager in successful execution of Geothermal Projects.

3. Supervision of drilling activities for the OEC Projects involving drilling operations.

4. Monitoring of all the activities in the field during the drilling campaign on behalf of ONGC Energy Centre.

5. Preparation of proposals, tendering documents, agreements & contracts, and other technical documents etc.

6. Field supervision, sampling, and compilation & computation of data.

7. Preparation of Job Completion Reports, On-Site Reports/ Daily Progress Reports etc.

8. To co-ordinate with Project team and collaborating institutes / Partners/ other stakeholders for successful Project execution

Compensation: Rs.55,880/- per month which includes Fellowship Amount of Rs.44,000/- and HRA Amount of Rs.11,880/-. This amount may see increase to Rs. 58,420/- per month after successful completion of one year and to Rs.62,230/- per month after successful completion of two years. Further, one-time annual incentive of two month’s fellowship amount may also be given to outstanding performers.

Selection Process: Applicants’ selection will happen through a two tier selection procedure i.e. screening of Application Formats, followed by Interview of Short listed candidates.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must send their applications in the prescribed Format (in excel sheet), along with their latest Photographs and CVs, Copy of latest Mark-sheets & Provisional/Final Degree of the qualifying examination, etc. by e-mail with the subject line: Senior Project Fellow- Geothermal Project , to [email protected].

The last date for submitting complete application is 15.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here