Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Oil India Limited in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Contractual Chemist and Contractual Drilling Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Chemist

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Post-Graduate in Chemistry of two (02) years duration from a Govt. recognized University /

Institute.

OR

(i) BE / B. Tech Degree of four (04) years duration in Chemical / Petroleum / Mechanical

Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than two (02) years in Preparation, Maintenance

and Supply of Water Based Drilling Fluid (Mud) in Drilling well

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years, Upper age limit: 50 years.

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Name of post : Contractual Drilling Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum/Mechanical Engineering of four (04) years duration from a

Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than three (03) years in upstream Oil & Gas

industry.

(iii) Must possess a valid Well Control Certificate (IWCF Level-4/IADC-L4.).

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years, Upper age limit: 50 years.

Salary : Rs.80,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 13th November 2025. Venue is in Mahanadi Basin Project (erstwhile Bay Exploration Project), Oil India Limited, IDCO Towers, 3rd Floor, Janapath, Bhubaneswar- 751022, Odisha, India. Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Interested & Eligible candidates must bring: ? (a) in ORIGINAL, and (b) a set of SELFATTESTED COPIES of the following documents while reporting on the scheduled date of Registration

and Walk-in-Interview:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured passport photograph.

c) Valid Photo Identity Proof and valid Address Proof issued by Competent Government

Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DoB) proof i.e., Class X certificate containing DoB.

e) (i) Admit Card, (ii) Marksheet and (iii) Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned

Government Recognized Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of

essential qualification(s) such as (1) all semester/ years & Final Marksheet, (2) Pass Certificate

issued by Competent Authority and Experience Certificate(s), as applicable.

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/ Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other documents/certificates/testimonials from Competent Authority in support of candidature if applicable.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in case the applicant is working in any

organization

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here