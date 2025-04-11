Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant posts or career in NSM in 2025.
National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Staff on contract and consolidated basis in 2025.
Name of post : Mission Coordinator
No. of posts : 2
Salary / Fees : Rs 2,80,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :
1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 21 years of work experience
2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 21 years of work experience
3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 19 years of work experience
4. PhD with 18 years of work experience
Maximum Age : 63 years
Name of post : Programme Director
No. of posts : 2
Salary / Fees : Rs 2,50,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :
1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 16 years of work experience
2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 16 years of work experience
3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 14 years of work experience
4. PhD with 13 years of work experience
Maximum Age : 56 years
Name of post : Project Director
No. of posts : 2
Salary / Fees : Rs 2,25,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :
1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 11 years of work experience
2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 11 years of work experience
3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 9 years of work experience
4. PhD with 8 years of work experience
Maximum Age : 56 years
Name of post : Deputy Project Director
No. of posts : 1
Salary / Fees : Rs 1,50,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :
1. First Class BE/BTech/MCA or equivalent with 7 years of work experience
2. First Class PG in Relevant Discipline or equivalent with 7 years of work experience
3. PG in Engg / Tech or equivalent with 5 years of work experience
4. PhD with 4 years of work experience
Maximum Age : 50 years
Name of post : Assistant General Manager- Finance
No. of posts : 1
Salary / Fees : Rs 2,25,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :
1. CA with 14 years of experience
OR
2. Two years Full Time MBA // ICWA /CMA or equivalent professional qualification with 17 years of relevant experience
Maximum Age : 56 years
Name of post : Senior Manager- Admin
No. of posts : 1
Salary / Fees : Rs 1,50,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent professional qualification with 12 years of relevant experience
Maximum Age : 50 years
Name of post : Deputy Manager- Admin
No. of posts : 2
Salary / Fees : Rs 1,30,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience : Two years Full Time MBA or equivalent professional qualification with 7 years of relevant experience
Maximum Age : 50 years
Name of post : Secretary
No. of posts : 1
Salary / Fees : Rs 85,000/- p.m. or more commensurate with experience
Educational Qualification & Years of Experience :
1. Graduate with 14 years of experience
OR
2. Post Graduate with 12 years of experience
Maximum Age : 40 years
How to apply :
Candidates should REGISTER their candidature by filling Google Form, using the link below, for
attending Walk in interview- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdViZjlFvVoi5TSenZajpA8iqlIvPoOxxCQ2WdN7j2iZZtVA/viewform?usp=header
Google form Link Will be available till 11.55 PM on 14.04.2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here