Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIRTH in 2025.

National Institute for Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) Jabalpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or job of Director in 2025.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level 14 of Pay Matrix (Rs.1,44,200-2,18,200) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

By Direct Recruitment:

For 5 years, extendable by maximum 5 years, or till superannuation, whichever is earlier.

Essential Qualification:

MD/MS or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/NMC

OR

MBBS or equivalent degree recognised by MCI/NMC with MPH from a recognised University.

OR

Master’s Degree in a subject related to Biomedical sciences or MBBS or equivalent degree, recognised by MCI/NMC, with Ph.D. from a recognised University in a subject related to Biomedical sciences

Essential Experience: 15 years

a. 05 Years in a managerial position and has handled R&D projects independently (viz. PI or Co-PI of Scientific studies, Head of Research Groups/ Centres/ Institutes/ Laboratories)

AND

b. 02 Years regular service in the pay matrix level-13-A or 07 Years regular service in the pay matrix level-13, or equivalent as amended from time to time.

By Deputation (Including Short Term Contract) / Absorption: Scientists from the Central Government or State Government or recognized autonomous organisations of the Central Government or State Government or Research Institutes or Universities:

a. Holding analogous post on regular basis; or

b. Possessing the same essential qualifications and experience prescribed for direct recruits

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only through online mode on https://recruit.icmr.org.in

Last date for receipt of applications is 3rd November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here