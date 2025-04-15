Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation in 2025.

NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2025. The position will be for 3 years on a contract basis, with the possibility for an extension based on the performance

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Minimum Post Graduate degree preferably in management/Engineering with extensive experience in Business administration (minimum ten years of relevant experience). It is a full-time position for the NFDI.

2. Takes up NFDI roles and responsibilities as a challenge and an opportunity to create a new system and successful model for design incubation in the identified areas, with the potential to become a trendsetter for the country.

3. Strong networking and interpersonal skills

4. Proven leadership and motivational capability

5. Prior experience in establishing a start up

6. Prior experience in facilitating business development, mentoring start-ups or undertaking strategic responsibilities in a start-up or incubation eco system.

Desirable Experience:

1. Minimum 2-3 years’ in incubation center for startups/entrepreneurs in a reputed enterprise engaged in technology/research management, product management, or managing investments related to startups.

2. Must be a visionary with in-depth knowledge of the Indian and global startup ecosystems, striving to make the organization self-sustainable.

3. Experience in equity financing for early-stage/high-growth companies and performing due diligence projects.

4. Strong understanding of startup companies, technology incubation, early stage investments, and fundraising.

5. Proficiency in financial management systems, including PFMS and GeM, CPP portal management, along with financial disbursement processes.

6. Must have a good understanding of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and experience in technology transfer.

Age Limit: Not more than 55 years

Salary: INR 2,50,000/- per month (Consolidated). The annual increment is to be 5 per cent per year.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications, including a CV, Statement of Purpose within 500 words, and two (2) references, in the prescribed format to Email: [email protected]

Last date of submission of application:- 18 April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here