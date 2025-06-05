Applications are invited for recruitment of over 40 vacant positions or career in NIELIT in 2025.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Dwarka New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 45 vacant technical positions or career purely on contract basis on consolidated remuneration initially for a period of one year in 2025.

Name of posts :

Team Lead (VLSI Design) VLSI Design Expert Senior Trainers (VLSI Design) Team Leader (Platform Development Team) DevOps Engineer Full Stack Engineer Graphics Designer Sr. Resource Person Resource Person (Admin and Account) Assistant Senior Resource Person (Project Officer) Junior Resource Person (Project Associate) Resource Person Senior Resource Person (Information Technology) Consultant Senior Resource Person Junior Resource Person (Support) Senior Resource Person (Finance & Accounts) Junior Resource Person (Facility Management) Faculty (Computer Science & Engineering) Assistant Professor (Electronics) Assistance Professor (Computer Science and Engineering) Consultant Consultant

No. of posts :

Team Lead (VLSI Design) : 5 VLSI Design Expert : 5 Senior Trainers (VLSI Design) : 5 Team Leader (Platform Development Team) : 1 DevOps Engineer : 2 Full Stack Engineer : 3 Graphics Designer : 2 Sr. Resource Person : 2 Resource Person (Admin and Account) : 1 Assistant : 1 Senior Resource Person (Project Officer) : 1 Junior Resource Person (Project Associate) : 1 Resource Person : 1 Senior Resource Person (Information Technology) : 1 Consultant : 1 Senior Resource Person : 1 Junior Resource Person (Support) : 1 Senior Resource Person (Finance & Accounts) : 1 Junior Resource Person (Facility Management) : 1 Faculty (Computer Science & Engineering) : 2 Assistant Professor (Electronics) : 2 Assistance Professor (Computer Science and Engineering) : 2 Consultant : 1 Consultant : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per NIELIT norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 16th June 2025 to 18th June 2025. Time is from 9:30 AM onwards. The venue is in National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, NIELIT Bhawan, Plot No. 3, PSP Pocket, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi-110077

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to fill Application Form and attach all the required (self-certified) documents including Payment Receipt.

The Applicants who report at NIELIT HQ before 11:00 AM shall be considered for Document Verification.

Applicants are requested to come with Original Documents for Document Verification

Application Fees :

Non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 500/- per position to be deposited through online mode. The Candidates may deposit registration fee in the account of NIELIT in the given Bank account on or before Document Verification & Walk-in-Interview: Bank Account Number- 604820100000012, Bank Name- Bank of India, IFSC Code- BKID0006048

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here