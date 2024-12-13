Applications are invited for recruitment of over 200 vacant positions or career in NFSU in 2024.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor altogether in 2024.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 80

Eligibility Criteria :

Appointment to the post of Associate Professor will be made by direct recruitment in the

Academic Grade Pay of Rs.9500/- i.e. Level 13A2(Entry Level pay INR 139600/-) by the

candidates fulfilling criteria as Under:

A good academic record A master’s degree with 60% marks (or equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) with Ph.D. in a concerned /relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University. Experience of Ph.D. guidance Minimum eight years of experience of teaching and / or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/ industry Minimum five publications in the UGC-CARE listed Journals

Candidate fulfilling the below-mentioned criteria will also be eligible to apply for the post of Associate Professor in Forensic Medicine:

A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in Section 13 of the Act). A post-graduate qualification e.g., MD/ MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/ subject.

For the post of Associate Professor in Clinical Psychology, M. Phil. Clinical Psychology from Rehabilitation Council of India approved Institute is mandatory along with other requirements mentioned hereunder also.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 154

Eligibility Criteria :

Appointment to the post of Assistant Professor will be made by direct recruitment in the Academic Grade Pay of Rs. 6000/- + 07 non-compounded increments (Entry Level Pay INR 70900/-) by the candidates fulfilling criteria as Under:

A good academic record A master’s degree with 60% marks (or equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) with Ph.D. in a concerned /relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or also an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University. Minimum two publications in the UGC-CARE listed Journals.

For the post of Assistant Professor in Clinical Psychology, M. Phil. Clinical Psychology from Rehabilitation Council of India approved Institute is mandatory along with other requirements mentioned hereunder also.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://nfsurec.samarth.edu.in/

Last date for submitting Online Application: 16/01/2025

Application Fees :

Application Fees altogether for Gen/EWS/OBC Category applicant: Rs.1000/-. The application fee is non-refundable. Applicant from SC/ST Category, PwBD and also Women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here