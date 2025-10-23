Applications are invited for recruitment of 98 vacant positions or career in NEEPCO in 2025.

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 46 vacant positions or career of Graduate Apprentice in 2025.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice (BE or equivalent Degree in Engineering or Technology)

No. of posts : 46

Discipline wise vacancies :

Elect / Mech : 35

Civil : 7

IT : 4

Minimum Educational Qualification :

1. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University.

2. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of parliament.

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 18000/-

Name of post : Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engineering or Technology)

No. of posts : 26

Discipline wise vacancies :

Elect / Mech : 19

IT : 5

Civil : 2

Minimum Educational Qualification :

a) A Diploma in Engineering or Technology Granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government.

b) A Diploma in Engineering or Technology by a University.

c) A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institute recognized by the State Govt. or Central Govt. as equivalent to (a) and (b) above

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 15000/-

Name of post : Graduate or Equivalent in general Streams such as B. A,

B. Sc & B.Com

No. of posts : 18

Discipline wise vacancies :

BA / BSc : 1

BA / BSc / BCom : 3

BCom : 4

BA : 6

BSc : 4

Minimum Educational Qualification :

a) A degree in any subject (other than engineering / technology) of minimum three years duration granted by a Statutory University.

b) A degree in any subject (other than engineering / technology) of minimum three years duration granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of parliament.

c) Graduate examination of professional bodies recognized by the Central Government as equivalent to degree (other than engineering/ technology).

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 15000/-

Name of post : Trade Apprentice

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Lineman : 3

Plumber : 4

Electrician : 1

Eligibility Criteria : 8th / 10th & ITI Pass

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 14877/-

How to apply :

A. For Graduate Engineering, Diploma Engineering, Non-Engineering : Candidates must apply online at National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS 2.0) https://nats.education.gov.in/ and no other mode of application will be accepted.

B. For ITI Trade Apprentice (Electrician, Lineman, Plumber & Fitter) : Candidates must apply online at National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Closing of online application through NATS / NAPS Portal is 8th November,2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here