Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NCSM in 2025.

National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Curator in 2025.

Name of post : Curator

No. of posts : 7

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix Level 10 of 7th CPC (Rs. 56,100 –1,77,500) & other allowances as admissible under the rules of NCSM. (Total emoluments at start shall be Rs.1,16,844.00 approx. in A-1 cities and will change depending on the place of posting)

Qualification & Experience :

1st Class M.Sc/1st Class B.E. or B.Tech with 1 year experience

OR

1st Class M.Sc/1st Class B.E. or B.Tech with MS/ M.Tech. in Science Communication (Post M.Sc./ B.E./B.Tech. course)

OR

M.Tech/M.E/M.S(Engg.)/Ph.D (Science) /Ph.D (Engg.)

Job Roles : Design and development of exhibits, audio-visual demonstrations, teaching aids etc.; development of museum sections on various subjects of science & technology; organization of educational programmes for different categories; research on history of science & technology, museum techniques and evaluation of exhibits all pertaining to the developmental activities of the museum/centre. Assisting in day-to-day work and administration of the museum/centre.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ncsm.gov.in/notice/career

Last Date of submission of online applications : 07.11.2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 1770.00 (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Seventy Only). Online payment will be processed through the payment gateway integrated with the aforesaid weblink: https://ncsm.gov.in/notice/career

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Person with Disability (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) get exemption from payment of application fee.

Applicants can pay fee through Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card through the web link.

Last date for making online fee payment : 07.11.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here