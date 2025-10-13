NABARD Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD in 2025.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialists in 2025.

Name of post : Climate Change Specialist – Mitigation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Renewable Energy, Energy Engineering, Climate Science, Sustainable Development from a recognized university or institution. Additional certifications or training in renewable energy, carbon management, or related domains will be an added advantage

Experience : At least 12 years of professional experience with at least 4 years of handson experience in handling mid to large sized climate change mitigation related projects.

Name of post : IT Specialist (Carbon Finance Cell)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in computer applications, Information Technology, Computer Science, or Master’s degree in computer applications, Information Technology, Computer Science
Additional qualifications in Data Science, Project Management, or Public Policy & Technology will be an added advantage

Experience : Minimum 8 years of total experience, with at least 5 years in IT development / project management roles

Name of post : Head – Rural Tech and Innovations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters’ Degree in Agri Business Management, Masters’ Degree in Rural Technology, Masters’ Degree in Engineering (Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Computer/ Computer Science/ Agriculture/ Food
Processing)

Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in technology transfer, rural innovation, or agri-tech.

Name of post : Head – Data & Impact Evaluation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters degree in development studies/ Statistics/ Data Science/ Economics/ Computer Science/ Agriculture Economics

Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in monitoring and impact evaluation for rural development or technology programmes.

Name of post : Head – Finance, Compliance and Commercialization

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA/ MBA (Marketing/ Finance/ Rural Management/Agri-Business) /PGDM (Marketing/ Finance/ Rural Management/Agri-Business)

Experience : Minimum experience of 10 years in market development, rural finance or value chain facilitation.

Name of post : E-Commerce Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate/Post Graduate with specialisation in marketing, preferably E- marketing/ online/ social media marketing

Experience :

  1. Should be an ONDC and E-Commerce sector expert
  2. Experience of 4-5 years in Key account management services
  3. Should be well versed in data collection, compilation, analysis and management
  4. Should be well versed with computer applications such as excel

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/

Candidates can apply only online from 13.10.2025 to 28.10.2025 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fees :

  • SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-
  • All others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here