Applications are invited for recruitment of over 140 vacant positions or career in MOIL in 2025.

MOIL is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of the posts or jobs of Electrician, MCO(Fitter), MCO(Welder), Mine Foreman, Select Grade Mine Foreman, Mine Mate & Blaster through Direct recruitment in 2025.

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 15

Qualifications:

i. SSC pass from recognized Board

ii. ITI(Electrician)-NTC (National Trade Certificate)

iii. Holding a valid license under sub regulation (1) of regulation 31 of Central Electricity Authority Regulations, 2023.

Experience: 1-year experience in his own trade after passing ITI (ITI passed candidates and having National Apprenticeship certificate in designated trade is considered as experience)

Age: Up to 30 years. (Can be relaxed as per Govt. Guidelines)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 23, 400-3%- 42,420/-

Name of post : Mechanic-Cum-Operator Gr-III (Fitter)

No. of posts : 35

Qualifications:

i. SSC pass from recognized Board

ii. ITI(Fitter)-NTC (National Trade Certificate)

Experience: 1-year experience in his own trade after passing ITI (ITI passed candidates and having National Apprenticeship certificate in designated trade is considered as experience).

Age: Up to 30 years. (Can be relaxed as per Govt. Guidelines)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 23,400-3%- 42,420/-

Name of post : Mechanic-Cum-Operator Gr-III (Welder)

No. of posts : 4

Qualifications:

i. SSC pass from recognized Board

ii. ITI(Welder)-NTC (National Trade Certificate)

Experience: 1-year experience in his own trade after passing ITI (ITI passed candidates and having National Apprenticeship certificate in designated trade is considered as experience).

Age: Up to 30 years. (Can be relaxed as per Govt. Guidelines)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 23,400-3%- 42,420/-

Name of post : Mine Foreman-I

No. of posts : 9

Qualifications:

Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying and possessing valid Mine Foreman’s certificate / Second class Managers/First class Managers certificate of competency (Unrestricted).

(OR)

SSC Pass and possessing valid Mine Foreman’s Certificate / Second class Managers/First class Managers certificate of competency (Unrestricted).

Experience: 3 years’ experience after acquiring Mine Foreman’s certificate / Second class Managers/First class Managers certificate of competency (Unrestricted).

Age: Up to 45 yrs. (Can be relaxed as per Govt. Guidelines)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 26,900-3%- 48,770/-

Name of post : Select Grade Mine Foreman

No. of posts : 5

Qualifications:

B.E/B.Tech in Mining or equivalent and possessing valid Mine Foreman’s Certificate/Second Class/ First Class Manager Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted)

Experience:

1 year experience after acquiring Mine Foreman’s Certificate/ Second Class/First Class Managers Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted).

(OR)

Diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying and possessing valid Mine Foreman’s Certificate/Second Class/First Class Manager Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted).

3 years’ experience after acquiring Mine Foreman’s Certificate/ Second Class/First Class Managers Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted).

(OR)

SSC and possessing valid Mine Foreman’s Certificate/Second Class/First Class Manager Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted).

6 years’ experience after acquiring Mine Foreman’s Certificate/ Second Class/First Class Managers Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted).

Age: Up to 45 yrs. (Can be relaxed as per Govt. Guidelines)

Scale of Pay: Rs.27600 – 3% – 50040/-

Name of post : Mine Mate Grade -I

No. of posts : 23

Qualifications:

i) SSC Pass

ii) Possessing valid Mine Mate Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted)

Experience: 3 years as Mine Mate in a reputed Mining Company

Age: Upto 40 years. (Can be relaxed as per Govt. Guidelines)

Scale of Pay: Rs. 24800 – 3% – 44960/-

Name of post : Blaster Gr-II

No. of posts : 8

Qualifications:

i) SSC Pass

ii) Blaster’s Certificate of Competency (Unrestricted)

Experience: 1 year as Blaster in a Mining organization

Age: Up to 35 years

Scale of pay: Rs. 24,100-3%-43,690/-

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.moil.nic.in/

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications : 17th October, 2025 (Friday) 00:01 Hrs

Last date of Online Submission of Applications with Fee : 6th November, 2025 (Thursday) 23:59 Hrs

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) /EWS/ OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) category must pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs.295/- (Rupees two hundred and ninety-five only including GST). SC / ST / Employees of MOIL Limited gets exemption from the payment of application fee. Application fee payment is through Online mode only. There will be no other mode of payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here