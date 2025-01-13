Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in MOEFCC in 2025.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associates (Legal) in 2025.

Name of post : Associates (Legal)

No. of posts : 22

Eligibility Criteria :

Associate (Legal)-A :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than one (1) year and upto two (2) years. Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council, under the provisions of The Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of handling cases related to environment, forests, biodiversity and wildlife etc. in a

Government of India or State Government Department/ Board;

(ii) Possessing a Diploma/ Certificate of specialization in related subjects/ fields from a recognized University/ Institution.

Associate (Legal)-B :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than two (2) years and upto three (3) years. Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council, under the provisions of The Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of handling cases related to environment, forests, biodiversity and wildlife etc.in a

Government of India or State Government Department/ Board;

(ii) Possessing a Diploma/ Certificate of specialization in related subjects/ fields from a recognized University/ Institution.

Associate (Legal)-C :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than three (3) years and upto four (4) years. Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council, under the provisions of The Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of handling cases related to environment, forests, biodiversity and wildlife etc.in a

Government of India or State Government Department/ Board;

(ii) Possessing a Diploma/ Certificate of specialization in related subjects/ fields from a recognized University/ Institution.

Associate (Legal)-D :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than four (4) years and upto five (5) years.

Or

Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than one (1) year. Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council, under the provisions of The Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of handling cases related to environment, forests, biodiversity and wildlife etc.in a

Government of India or State Government Department/ Board;

(ii) Possessing a Diploma/ Certificate of specialization in related subjects/ fields from a recognized University/ Institution.

Associate (Legal)-E :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than five (5) years and upto six (6) years.

Or

Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than two (2) years. Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council, under the provisions of The

Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of handling cases related to environment, forests, biodiversity and wildlife etc.in a

Government of India or State Government Department/ Board;

(ii) Possessing a Diploma/ Certificate of specialization in related subjects/ fields from a recognized University/ Institution.

Associate (Legal)-F :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than six (6) years and upto seven (7) years.

Or

Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than three (3) years. Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council, under the provisions of The

Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of handling cases related to environment, forests, biodiversity and wildlife etc.in a

Government of India or State Government Department/ Board;

(ii) Possessing a Diploma/ Certificate of specialization in related subjects/ fields from a recognized University/ Institution.

(iii) At least one legal research paper published in a peer-reviewed law journal preferably in Environment related matters

Associate (Legal)-G :

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B) or equivalent from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than seven (7) years.

Or

Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) from a recognized University and/ or Institute in India, recognized by the Bar Council of India and having experience of more than four (4) years. Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or any State Bar Council, under the provisions of The Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable:

(i) Experience of handling cases related to environment, forests, biodiversity and wildlife etc.in a

Government of India or State Government Department/ Board;

(ii) Possessing a Diploma/ Certificate of specialization in related subjects/ fields from a recognized University/ Institution.

(iii) At least one legal research paper published in a peer-reviewed law journal preferably in Environment related matters.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications online for recruitment of Associates (Legal) in 2025 at the link i.e. https://moefccrecruitment.nic.in/moef-legal-recruitment together with enclosures on or before 31/01/2025 (11:59 P.M.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here