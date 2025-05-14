Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant posts or jobs in Shillong Medical College Meghalaya.

Shillong Medical College Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professors and Associate Professors.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Pathology : 1

Microbiology : 1

Forensic Medicine : 1

Orthopaedics : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 1

Qualification :

MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject

OR

MSc with PhD for preclinical subjects like Anatomy, Physiology & Biochemistry

Experience :

a. Associate Professor in the subject for three years in a permitted/ recognized medical college/

institution.

b. Should have at least four Research publications (at least two as Associate Professor) [only original

papers, meta- analysis, systematic reviews, and case series that are published in journals indexed in Medline, PubMed, Central Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index, Expanded Embase, Scopus, Directory of Open Access Journals (DoAJ) will be considered]

c. Should have completed the Basic Course in Medical Education Technology from Institutions designated by NMC.

d. Should have completed the Basic Course in Biomedical Research from Institutions designated by

NMC

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Anatomy : 1

Physiology : 1

Pathology : 1

Microbiology : 1

Forensic Medicine : 1

Qualification : MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject.

Experience :

a. As Assistant Professor in the subject for four years in a permitted /recognized medical college/

institution.

b. Should have at least two Research publications [only original papers, meta-analysis, systematic

reviews, and case series that are published in journals included in Medline, PubMed, Central

Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index, Expanded Embase, Scopus, Directory of Open Access Journals (DoAJ) will be considered].

c. Should have completed the basic course in Medical Education Technology from Institutions

designated by NMC

How to apply :

Eligible candidates who wish to attend the interview must submit a scanned copy of the application form (Annexure – I) along with supporting documents to the email address: [email protected] latest by 05:00 pm on 31st of May, 2025, with the subject line of e-mail “Application for the Position of Professor ‘or’ Associate Professor at Shillong Medical College, Shillong”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here